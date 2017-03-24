Kandhkot - An event was held at Dera Morr Cantonment Kashmore in connection with Pakistan Day.

Brigadier Nofel Mehmood and Member of National Assembly Ehsan ur Rahman Mazari were chief guests on the occasion.

At the start of the programme, Brigadier Nofel along with MNA Mazari hoisted the national flag and later they watched the parade.

Speaking on the occasion, Nofel said, “Our will is very strong as we have faced various challenges.”

He further said that Operation Radul Fasad would continue till the eradication of terrorism from across the country.

MNA Ehsan ur Rahman Mazari, in his address, said, “I always have believed that sacrifice is the peak of patriotism. We are one nation, and it is true that if we have no peace it means that we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”

He also paid tributes to the martyrs and said those who sacrificed their lives for the nation were the real heroes.

Students of various schools presented tableaus and also sang patriotic songs to mark the day.

In the end, organisers distributed gifts and sweets among the students and also distributed prizes.

In 1940, a resolution was passed on 23rd March for the creation of Pakistan, and the nation celebrates the day every year in memory of that resolution.

Meanwhile rallies were taken out across Kashmore district to mark the day.

A rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner’s office, which was led by Ahmed Khoso, Salahudin Awan and others.

The rally which started from DC chowk culminated at Tower Roundabout.

Participants of the rally were carrying Pakistani flags and banners in their hands and were shouting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad.

Social activists and the locals also participated in the rally.