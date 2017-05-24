KARACHI - The anti-narcotics wing of the Excise and Taxation Department recovered 120 kilogrammes of hashish from a rickshaw in the Malir District.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the raid was conducted by Inspector Kaleemullah Wassan and Assistant Inspector Ejaz Baloch. The rickshaw driver however fled from the scene, the statement added.

Police have registered a case and are looking into the matter.

Separately, Provincial Minster for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawala directed the Excise Department staff to intensify the campaign against drug peddlers.