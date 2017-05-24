KARACHI - The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is set to pave the way for new avenues of prosperity for Sindh through a series of opportunities, including its easy and safe access to international markets, said Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair.

Addressing the annual convocation of the National Institute of Culinary Art and Hotel Management, he said CPEC thus offers unique opportunities to revitalize the hotel and hospitality industry. The governor said next 10 years will be a golden period, particularly for the province and its capital Karachi hence prudence demanded that concerted efforts are made for capacity building of the youth.

The available resources must be efficiently utilised for promotion of hotel and hospitality industry as this is crucial to streamline opportunities created through CPEC, said a statement here on Tuesday.

"Consequent to improved law and order situation in Karachi, during last three years, hoards of foreigners can be witnessed visiting the economic hub of the country," the Sindh governor said.

"In view of the situation and growing interest of foreign investors, along with other visitors, we must have a vibrant and well groomed work force for our hotel industry and its associated sectors," reiterated the governor.

The Sindh governor said every part of the country is poised to benefit due to restoration of peace coupled with stable law and order situation that has already led to improved economic activities and materialisation of CPEC.

"This demands that we chalk-out an elaborate programme to streamline our industry of hospitality on strong and updated lines," the governor said.

Muhammad Zubair appreciated that like other institutions of professional education, opportunities are being generated for local youth in hotel management and associated fields.

Director General of the institute. Abdul Rahim Shaikh and its Chief Executive Officer Afzal Ahmad Siddiqui also addressed the graduates on this occasion.