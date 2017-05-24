SUKKUR - Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has said the youth is the future of the country; therefore, they must understand the national politics, fruits of development, importance of education and economic development.

Addressing a gathering at Kandhra near Sukkur here, he said the youth was the lifeline of the country. “They are the future of the nation; therefore, their education and understanding of national politics, democracy and economy must be comprehensive,” he added. He pointed out that education was the only way to achieve the goal of national progress and prosperity. He said that education was the right of every citizen and the poor had the equal right to education. He said that solid measures were required to provide equal opportunities of education to the children of poor and the rich. Shah said it was a fact that only those nations made progress who had given top priority to the education.