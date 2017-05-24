KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that budget for the next financial year, 2017-18, would meet the expectations of people of the province in which social sector, energy and development schemes of the last four years would be completed.

He was presiding over a meeting held here at the CM House on Tuesday to suggest guidelines for the budget.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said he had directed his planning, development and finance teams to make a welfare-oriented budget that could help alleviate poverty, and especially focus on improving the education system and health services.

He said that energy crisis had badly

affected industrial growth in the country. “I believe the solution to our energy crisis lies in Thar coal,” he said, and added that special attention would be given to the development of coal blocks and other infrastructure in Thar.”

Murad pointed out that there were ample investment opportunities in renewable energy sector. “Therefore, special focus would be given on developing the infrastructure of wind and solar power plants in order to attract investment,” the CM informed.

Giving guidelines for the completion of development schemes, he said that the PPP government had launched a number of uplift works all over the province during its four-year tenure. “Therefore, special focus would be given to complete them,” he said, and added, “Hundreds of big and small schemes and projects are going to be completed during the next financial year. Therefore, I would term next financial year as the year of development.”

Talking about the reforms, he said that education and health sectors needed overhauling and extensive reforms. “I have a dream to establish state-of-the-art teachers training academy with good faculty for the capacity building of teachers,” the CM said, and added, “We are strengthening our health services by involving private partners, and this process would continue to provide services in every nook and corner of the province.”

Murad said that he also had a plan to strengthen local bodies. “I have recently held a PFC meeting through which local bodies would be strengthened with ample funds,” he said.

The chief minister asked Planning & Development and Finance departments to finalise the Karachi Package for the next financial year. “Karachi is one of the best cities in the world, and I will make it worth visiting,” the CM said, and added, “I plan to improve tourist resorts in the city, particularly on the seaside, and the lakes around it, while development of Khirthar Park is also on the cards.”

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the K-Electric (KE) to improve its system for smooth supply of power during the ongoing summer season. “During prolonged power outages, Karachiites face serious problems, particularly those who live in apartments and small houses,” he noted.

He was talking to KE management, consisting of Chairman Waqar Siddiqui, CEO Tayyab Tareen, Director External Asmar Naeem and Chief Marketing Fakhar Ahmed. Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif, Secretary Local Government Ramzan Awan and others.

Making the KE seniors realise their duty, the chief minister said that they should have improved the system before the advent of summer. “But this seems not to have happened,” he regretted.

The KE chairman told the chief minister that distribution system had been improved by replacing and new cables. “The recent major breakdown was the result of a storm in rural areas of the province which had brought down the supply towers,” he argued.

The chief minister replied that apart from the recent breakdown, there were serious complaints of loadshedding. “The KE must take steps to reduce the loadshedding hours,” he directed.

He also asked the KE management to address the issue of overbilling against which even the political parties had raised hue and cry.

Murad drew the attention of KE high-ups towards complaints of loadshedding being made by industrialists. “I want you to rationalise loadshedding timings in the industrial and residential areas,” he said, and urged KE to take necessary measures to reduce loadshedding considerably during the holy month of Ramadan.

With respect to power outages at water board pumping stations, the chief minister urged the KE administration to make them loadshedding free. “When there is a loadshedding, people are not only deprived of electricity but water supply to their homes is also affected,” he said, and added, “In this way they suffer because of two reasons: power outage and water shortage; both at the same time.” KE CEO Tayyab told the chief minister that the KWSB pumping stations were being provided electricity from the feeders which were exempted from loadshedding.

The chief minister also asked the KE to expedite electrification of rural areas in the suburbs of the city. “I want the electrification of all villages located on the outskirts of Karachi,” he said, and added, “We are giving you [KE] 100 MW electricity from our maiden Nooriabad Power Plant in the hope that the city and its adjoining areas would be exempted from loadshedding.”

KE administration assured the chief minister that it would reduce power outages during Ramadan.