SHIKARPUR - An absconder, who was wanted to police in several criminal cases such as murder of policemen, was arrested by Shikarpur police in the limits of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with the help of Islamabad police on Tuesday. According to an official, a police team headed by SHO Pervaiz Mithani conducted a raid in Islamabad and arrested proclaimed offender Ajab Gul Brohi, son of Qadir Bakhsh, resident of Qadir Bakhsh Brohi village in Garhi Yasin Tehsil in Shikarpur District. According to the official, Ajab Gul was wanted to police in 14 murder cases, including murder cases of policemen Shamsuddin Dayo and Nabi Bakhsh Marfani. He was also linked to an attack on Garhi Yasin Police Station when SHO Noor Muhammad Jakkhro was posted there.