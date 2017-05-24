KARACHI - As many as seven more people, including four children, drowned while bathing off different beaches here on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 18 in just couple of days.

The major incident took place at Sandpit Beach where four schoolchildren drowned while taking bath, of whom the bodies of three were recovered while body of the fourth was still missing. The deceased were later identified as Hamza Siddiqui, Ejaz Azad and Ali Ahmed while search for Hamza Anis was underway till the filing of this report. The victims, aged between 17 and 19 years, were the residents of Sector 11 Orangi Town.

They were the students of matriculation and studied at the same school in Orangi Town.

They had gone to the beach to enjoy their vacations after the matriculation examinations.

The school administration and students blamed the provincial government for not doing enough for their security. “The students had insisted to go to the beach for a picnic after taking the matriculation examinations,” said the school’s Principal Amir Ahmed. “Everything was fine. All the students were bathing and enjoying but suddenly a high tide washed them away,” she elaborated.

“The only lifeguards who came were from the Edhi Foundation, but at that time, all three friends had been devoured by the waves,” the principal said, and added, “Edhi’s lifeguards had no proper equipment with them to save the drowning children.”

Bodies of the deceased were later shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and were later handed over to their families.

Residents of the area were in the state of mourning when the bodies reached their homes.

Three drown near Do-Darya

Similarly, three more people drowned in the sea near Do-Darya within the limits of Sahil police station.

Rescuers, however, retrieved the bodies of the two, while the third person was still missing.

One of the deceased whose body was fished out was identified as 24-year-old Uzair while Kashan, 22, was recovered in a critical condition, and the third one is still missing. Sahil police station SHO Arshad Janjua said that the victims were labourers and were working at a nearby under-construction building. “They went to the sea to take bath during break time and drowned,” the officer explained.

The officer said that the rescuers, however, managed to recover the two – one dead and one in unconscious condition, while the third person is still missing. “The rescuers will again go to the sea tomorrow early in the morning to search him alive or dead,” he informed. Meanwhile, the body of a young man who was later identified as Bilal, a resident of Orangi Town, was found from Hawkes-Bay Beach. Police officials said that the deceased had apparently drowned while taking bath in the sea.

His body was later handed over to his family.

Incidents of drowning are common in the summer season, when picnickers flock to the beaches to beat the soaring temperatures. But despite number of such incidents making headlines every summer, the authorities have not taken the precautionary measures.

Although Section 144 is in place to restrain people from coming closer to the sea, but the absence of lifeguards at beaches leads to loss of lives.

‘MQM-H activist’ shot dead in Korangi

Meanwhile, a young man was shot dead in an incident of target killing in Korangi on Tuesday.

The deceased was later identified as thirty-year-old Shakeel alias Tiger. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

Police officials said that Shakeel was killed by unidentified persons, who shot in his chest and head multiple times due to which he died on the spot.

Police have also recovered empty shells of the pistol used in the incident. Police officials, while quoting the initial investigation, said that the deceased was associated with Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi. However, MQM-H spokesperson denied his affiliation with the party, saying that they were busy in collecting more information about him.

No case had been registered till the filing of this news.