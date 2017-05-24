SHIKARPUR - The Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) took out a rally here on Tuesday against corruption, unannounced power and gas loadshedding, water shortage, terrorism and bad governance. The rally was organised to mark the 5th death anniversary of 14 people who were killed in firing on “Love Sindh Rally” in Karachi on May 22, 2012.

The rally was led by QAT President Ayaz Latif Palijo, Secretary General Sardar Anwar Soomro, Larkana Division President Zahid Ghaloo, Shikarpur District President Zafar Channa, Shikarpur General Secretary Zahid Bhanbhro and others. The rally started from Allah Wala Chowk and culminated at SS Garden Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Palijo paid homage to the martyrs and said that those who wanted to break Sindh into two parts had split into four parts. He said that Altaf Hussain was a traitor from India. He criticised the MQM and its policy towards Sindh. He showed his concern at unemployment, poverty and bad governance. He said that rulers were not sincere in resolving basic issues of Sindh and its people; therefore, people were going to other provinces in search of jobs. He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rulers were busy building their empires. Palijo termed the recent killing of nine Sindhi labourers in Balochistan a conspiracy and said that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was behind these killings. He said that QAT was going to start a movement against corruption, unannounced gas and power loadshedding, water shortage, terrorism, Zulfikarabad and bad governance. He said that he would invite other parties, which were working against corruption and bad governance, to join the movement. Palijo said the PPP would be defeated in the upcoming general elections due to its poor performance. He said the Punjab government had sent a million youth to China to benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and One Belt One Road Initiative, but PPP rulers were busy sending money to Dubai, America and other countries.

He said that poor people were selling their children due to poverty and children were dying in Thar due to malnutrition. He said that even ambulances were not available to carry bodies of the Sindhi labourers who were killed in Balochistan.

Zahid Bhanbhro, Zafar Channa, Din Muhammad Shaikh and others also spoke.

The “Love Sindh Rally” was organised by nationalists on May 22, 2012 in Karachi to show solidarity with Sindh.

`