KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday re-allocated portfolios to three provincial ministers.

The portfolio of the Home Department has been again given to Suhail Anwar Khan Siyal, who was removed from this slot almost a year ago reportedly on the interference of the Sindh Rangers. Siyal was appointed provincial home minister in May 2015 to fill the post, which has remained vacant during most part of Pakistan People’s Party’s rule from 2008 to till now. The home minister’s office was mostly overseen by Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Ali Shah and then his successor Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In July 2016, Siyal was removed as home minister and given the portfolio of the Agriculture Department.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday by Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Siyal, who has the portfolio of the Department of Agriculture, Supply and Prices and Mines and Minerals, has also been given the portfolio of the Home Department. Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was given the portfolio of the Information Department, which was vacant after the court ordered removal of Moula Bakhsh Chandio as adviser to the Sindh chief minister on information a couple of months ago. The portfolio of Religious Affairs and Zakat and Ushr Department has been withdrawn from Nasir and given to Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mandhro.