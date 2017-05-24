KARACHI - The Citizens Foundation (TCF) celebrated the positive and long-term impact of education at an event titled “Inspiring Hope Through Education” at IBA, JS Auditorium.

At the juncture of 22 years of its service in the education sector, TCF highlighted the power of education through its alumni success stories in an awe-inspiring discourse.

In these conversations, the real life heroes narrated their stories of overcoming all odds. A series of three events was held in Dubai, Lahore and Karachi to showcase the achievements of TCF alumni in all aspects of life. Today, TCF is inspiring positive change with its 1,441 school units across the country educating more than 200,000 boys and girls in urban slums and rural communities.

“Education is the silent revolution we need to turn around the future of our country. Education can make the difference between temporary alleviation and long-term solutions. In terms of priorities, feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and healing the sick will always seem to take priority over teaching the basics of literacy. But illiteracy as a hindrance to development needs to be acknowledged if long-term economic and social changes are to be affected,” said TCF Co-Founder & Chairman Ateed Riaz.

He added, “The vision of TCF is to remove barriers of class and privilege and to make the citizens of Pakistan Agents of Positive Change. We believe that access to basic education is the right of each individual and not a privilege. Apart from following the regular curriculum, we focus on the character building of students to equip them with high moral values and confidence.”

During the event, Ateed Riaz held an interactive discussion with 3 of the many TCF alumni: Uzma Salim - Assistant Account General at AG Sindh, Mehreen Khan - student of Social Development at Habib University and Asad Sajid – student of BCS at IBA.

Recognising the power of education to transform lives for the better and to serve as an antidote to most social ills plaguing the society, TCF launched a quest to set up schools and provide quality education for the underserved segment in some of the most neglected rural areas and urban slums of the country. Just over two decades since it operationalised its first few schools in 1995, TCF has now produced alumni who are changing the course of life for themselves and their families and are acting as agents of positive change for their communities.

Be it the pursuit of higher education, gainful employment in policymaking institutes or entrepreneurial ventures, TCF alumni are now making their mark in their unique individual way. “TCF manages this massive operation seamlessly with its dedicated Principals and Area Managers who have to face multiple challenges which sometimes involve resistance from community leaders or reluctance of parents to send their children to school,” said Tauseef ul Islam, VP (Operations).

Today, TCF continues to educate and empower communities across Pakistan by providing quality education. An all-female faculty of 12,000 teachers leads and inspires these young minds to think, learn and question. This makes TCF one of the largest employers of females in the country. TCF encourages female enrolment and strives to maintain a 50% female ratio in most of its campuses. TCF seeks to educate and empower the youth and mould them into informed and responsible citizens capable of steering themselves and their society at large towards prosperity, he added.