KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Tuesday that he had sent the recommendations for development works to be carried out in the city to the Sindh government.

“I had requested for the allocation of Rs9 billion for 143 different projects to be launched all over the city,” he said, and added, “Elected representatives have got this opportunity after 10 years to serve the people and we hope that these schemes will be approved by the local government secretary in the larger interest of people.”

He was addressing a press conference here at his office where he mentioned different development schemes to be completed under the current provincial ADP at the cost of Rs13 billion and which he had forwarded to the Sindh government for approval.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had allocated Rs12 billion and as per his announcement all development works, including mega projects, would be completed in June this year.

He pointed out that unlike previous schemes, which were completed by bureaucracy, all these schemes would be completed by KMC.

Wasim also requested the chief minister that schemes sent to him be approved so that elected people could resolve the problems of people.

He said since these schemes had been sent by the elected members, the CM should have no problem in sanctioning them.

Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra, Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad Mirchiwala, City Council Parliamentary Leader Aslam Shah Afridi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The mayor, on this occasion, presented details of 143 uplift works planned for the year, 2017-18, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs25billion.

He said new fiscal year was about to begin. “And we have planned to finish more works in least possible time.

He informed that some of the important works forwarded to the CM for approval included construction of KMC buildings, hospitals, parks and provision of recreational and municipal services.

He explained that construction of roads, storm water drains and widening of roads along with installation of streetlights had also been completed in different parts of district Malir, West, East, Central, South and Korangi. He further informed that preferential schemes worth Rs8402.47million like buildings, parks, hospitals, recreational and municipal services were among those forwarded to the CM.

The mayor said all possible efforts had been made to include only such works in the list, which were very important and needed to be finished on a war footing.

Replying to a question about Ramadan that is to begin next week, Wasim said there was a serious traffic problem in the city, and that KMC had chalked out a comprehensive plan to cope with traffic during the holy month. “The city wardens of KMC will be deputed in each district, and will assist the traffic police in ensuring smooth traffic flow,” he concluded.