KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurated a polio eradication campaign by administering polio drops to children at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Director of Medical Services Dr Mohammad Ali Abbasi and other officers. He inspected various departments of the hospital and issued necessary directives to the officials concerned. He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was carrying out this campaign with the cooperation of the Sindh government. He said that polio desks had been set up at four KMC hospitals and 28 teams had been tasked with administering polio drops to children during the doo-to-door campaign. He said that children would be vaccinated against polio in all parts of Karachi during the ongoing campaign.

ASEEFA URGES COMPLETE

ERADICATION OF POLIO

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari, inaugurated a polio vaccination campaign at a Shah Faisal Colony health centre on Tuesday.

She administered polio drops to children and distributed gifts to them. “We must give the campaign top priority. I appeal to parents to come forward and get their children vaccinated against polio. There have been major improvements in the polio control programme, but we must not rest until we eradicate the polio completely,” she said.

Aseefa, Rotary Ambassador for Polio, is continuing the mission of her mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

Pakistan has come a long way in polio eradication since 1990s, from hundreds of cases of polio to only two polio cases so far in 2017. Out of the two cases this year, none is from Sindh.

She also spoke to mothers at the health facility and asked them about the problems they faced in their communities. She promised to solve their problems such as poor sanitation and unavailability of clean drinking water. She asked the deputy commissioner of Korangi to look into these issues.

The polio campaign in Karachi will continue till May 27. The goal is to vaccinate approximately 2.3 million children under the age of five in all six districts and 188 union councils of the city during this campaign.

Technical Coordinator Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Korangi Deputy Commissioner Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, focal person to Karachi commissioner on polio Dr Nusrat, provincial team leaders from WHO and UNICEF, BMGF Technical Focal Person Dr Ahmad Ali Shaikh, Sindh Government Hospital medical superintendent and Korangi district health officer were also present on the occasion.