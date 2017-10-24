KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that Sindh Education Department was strengthening Teachers Training Institutions and training of Elementary Teachers across Sindh.

He said that this is being done with the assistance of Canadian government and total cost of the project is Rs1301.773 million.

He said this as a chief guest in an inaugurating ceremony of Professional Development Centre (PDC) at Government Elementary College of Education Darsano Chhana in district Malir, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Canadian High Commissioner Perry J Calderwood and Secretary Education Schools Iqbal Hussain Durrani and officers were also present.

He said that quality education is a must for better results. He said that video conferencing facilities have also been provided to certain centers. He said that it was a matter of satisfaction that so far 19513 primary teachers and 8157 junior school teachers had been trained in these institutions.

Canadian High Commissioner Perry J. Calderwood said the objectives of the project are to provide training and scholarship to the teachers and repair, renovate and rehabilitate the centres.