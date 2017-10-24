Kandhkot - Kashmore Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of foreign goods to Punjab.

This was disclosed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bashir Ahmed Brohi here at a press conference.

He told that that police, on tip-off, intercepted a passenger couch no BSA 756 in Dera Morr near Sindh-Balochistan border and seized foreign goods which included cigarettes, clothes, genuine spare parts vehicles and cash.

The SSP further said that driver had been arrested while the couch was impounded, while further investigations were underway. However, no case was lodged till the filing of the news.

‘Bootlegger’ held

On the other hand, CIA Kashmore said it had nabbed a bootlegger in the jurisdiction of Kandhkot C-section.

According to CIA In-charge Shakeel Ahmed Pathan, CIA Police on Monday arrested Nizakat Ali, a peddler, besides seizing more than 2O pouches of liquor along with raw material. Later case was registered against him.

‘Absconder’ arrested

Meanwhile, Badani Police apprehended an absconder, who was wanted to several police stations in Ghotki district in connection with different cases of crime.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Badani Syed Izhar Ali Shah, police, on a tip-off, took into custody Nadar Ali. He said further investigations were underway. It is worth mentioning here that tight security and raids conducted by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have considerably improved the law and order situation in the entire district. People, too, on the other hand, cooperate with police and other LEAs.