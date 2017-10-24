KARACHI - Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken notice of news reports in a section of media claiming that PTI chief Imran Khan was restricted and not allowed to enter the shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz in Sehwan on Sunday.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the PPP chairman has directed the Sindh government to form a committee to hold inquiry and find out the reasons and submit a report.

Bilawal said that though police and local administration have clarified in the media that Imran Khan wanted to take his private armed guards into the shrine whom the shrine guards did not allow to accompany him.

However, his other party leaders were allowed to enter the shrine without their armed guards. The PPP chairman said that such inquiry should be completed at the earliest.

He stressed that shrines of Sufi saints are sacred and these should not be used for political motives or point-scoring.