HYDERABAD - The sports officials of different universities have called upon the government functionaries to impose ban on the sale of fast food items at the schools, colleges, universities and public places in order to protect the future generation from diseases.

The Directors Sports (Boys and Girls) University of Sindh Dr Muhammad Akram Ansari and Mukhtiar Bhatti, Anwar Hussain Khanzada of Agriculture University Tando Jam, Iqbal Memon of Liaquat Medical University accompanied by Dr Irshad Ahmed Bhutto, Dr Siraj Butt, Dr Ahmed Ali Memon led by eminent orthopedist Dr Faheem Ahmed Memon have made such appeal in a news conference held at office of the Director Sports Liaquat Medial University Jamshoro on Monday.

They also demanded immediate dismantling of play lands set up at various fast food outlets to lure children consume fast foods. The government must stop franchise companies from installing big billboards, they urged.

Dr Faheem informed that junk food tasted saucy, because of sodium overdose which was highly hazardous to human health, especially for the bones.

He said that government of Sindh should establish a provincial food authority on the pattern of the one in Punjab.

He also announced that leading universities in province including University of Sindh Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and LUMHS Jamshoro will collaboratively organize marathon race on October 25, to dissuade over-consumption of junk food by public.

Dr Faheem Memon also informed the details of the upcoming marathon event, which as per his word would include awareness concerts, Sufi music sessions, seminars and special talks by leading orthopedists of the province. He said this year the marathon race title has been set as “Say no to junk food”.

The sports officials led by Dr Faheem Memon argued for removal of all fast food points from all premises falling close to educational institutions to help save health of youth.