HYDERABAD - The sixth death anniversary of Madar-e-Jamhuriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, wife of former prime minister and Founder PPP Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto, and mother of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto observed here in Hyderabad.

Talking to APP information secretary Hyderabad Ehsan Abro informed here on Monday that the anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto was observed with pledge to continue the mission of Bhutto and strengthen the democratic norms in the country.

Ehsan Abro further said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a great lady who struggled for restoration of democracy in the country and kept the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) united during the transition period.

He called upon the party workers to promote the philosophy of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and utilize their all available resources for the promotion of democratic culture in the country.

On the occasion, Quran Khuwani was held at PPP Secretariat at District Council Building and free food (lunger) was also distributed among the needy people.