KARACHI - Fire gutted a garments factory here in SITE area on Monday. The firefighters managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts of at least two hours. However, no loss of life was reported.

The fire that broke out at a garments factory, located near Habib Bank Chowrangi, at around 1:55pm quickly engulfed the entire building, panicking the employees who immediately came out of the building to save their lives.

The fire brigade spokesperson said that initially two fire tenders were sent to the site. “However, later eight more tenders were dispatched,” he said, and added clothes of worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes.” The fire brigade spokesperson further said that the cooling process continued till evening while the actual cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained.