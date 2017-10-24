KARACHI - An awareness drive has been initiated for fostering awareness and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

An announcement here on Monday said that on the World Osteoporosis Day, Martin Dow took the official ‘Love Your Bones Protect Your Future’ international campaign ahead, raising awareness and promoting a healthier lifestyle by organising lectures and programs for students in different universities across Pakistan.

It said that the awareness drive included visiting a number of universities across the country including Bahauddin Zakariya University (B.Z.U), Shah Abdul Latif University, Dow University of Health Sciences, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and COMSATS in different cities including Multan, Khairpur, Sukkur, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The lectures arranged aimed to help students better understand their body and encourage them to recognize some of the alarming signs of Osteoporosis.

Chairman, Martin Dow, Jawed Akhai was of the view that it is very important to understand that one’s health is determined by the lifestyle choices one makes during adolescent years.

‘We are spreading awareness among university students on Osteoporosis to help them make healthier choices so that they can take the right steps to protect themselves from its disabling effects’, he added.

It was pointed out that through this drive more people will become aware of the serious effects Osteoporosis can have on their lives and encourages them to make the necessary lifestyle changes to reduce the risks involved.