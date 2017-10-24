KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Monday claimed to have arrested over 50 persons allegedly involved in various criminal activities.

Sindh Rangers’ spokesperson said the Force had apprehended 16 ‘outlaws’, including a Lyari gangster, in targeted operations besides recovering weapons and narcotics from their possession.

The spokesperson further said that Rangers personnel conducted a targeted raid in Madina Colony, and arrested a Lyari gangster, Mumtaz Ali, who was wanted to police in connection with number of criminal cases, including those of target killings, extortion, robberies and others.

In a separate development, Rangers conducted search operations in Awami Colony, PIB Colony, Zaman Town and Saudabad areas and arrested 10 alleged street criminals, Muhammad Usman, Masood, Muhammad Farhan, Asad Chandio, Khalil Ahmed, Fazal Subahan, Mutiullah, Haris Ali, Muhammad Faraz and Abdul Ghani.

Similarly, the Rangers carried out targeted raids in Darakhshan, Awami Colony and Saudabad and took into custody five drug peddlers, Amanullah Khan, Muhammad, Khalid, Imran and Nawaz Ali.

The Force also claimed to have recovered weapons and drugs from their possession. The culprits would be later handed over to police for further investigations.

On the other hand, police on Monday claimed to have nabbed some 35 criminals in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city.

As per police’s version, those arrested were involved in number of criminal activities such as street crimes, robberies, extortion, attempt to murder and drug peddling. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession while further investigations are underway.

Body of vegetable vendor found

Meanwhile, Quaidabad police found a body bearing marks of torture from Khuldabad graveyard.

Police reached the graveyard after the locals informed it about the body and shifted it to a hospital where the deceased was identified as Raheem, resident of Landhi. Police said that the deceased was a vegetable vendor, who had been missing since Sunday evening when he had left home to buy some food for the family.

Police further said that the unknown persons abducted him and stabbed him to death.

The body was later handed over to the family after autopsy while a case was also registered against unknown assailants.

Body of 10-year-old girl found

On the other hand, Sohrab Goth police found body of a 10-year-old girl, bearing torture marks, in bushes near Ayoub Goth. Police shifted the body to a morgue after autopsy for identification.

Police said that unknown persons had abducted the girl and strangulated her to death before throwing her body into bushes.