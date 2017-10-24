MIRPURKHAS - Several shops were completely gutted in Khaan, taluka Hussain Bux Marri on Monday due to short-circuiting.

Fire broke out in one of the shops that later engulfed the neighbouring shops. Shopkeepers as well as the locals tried to extinguish the fire on their own as the firefighters did not reach the site even after learning about the blaze. Resultantly most of the shops were reduced to ashes.

One person was injured while extinguishing the fire.

The affected shopkeepers complained that if the firefighting vehicles had arrived, then huge losses could have been prevented. They regretted that despite informing the fire brigade, no vehicle arrived at the spot. Eventually the fire destroyed all the goods in several shops. They demanded the higher authorities take notice of inefficiency of the local fire brigade.

Results of SSC exams (Part-1) announced

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas Chairman Professor Barkat Ali A Haidery on Monday announced the results of annual secondary school certificate (SSC) Part -1 (class 9) examinations of both science and general groups. In science group, total 29848 candidates, both male and female, appeared in the exams of whom 23813 were declared passed in five subjects, 3791 in four papers, 1323 in three papers, 389 in two papers while 102 candidates could get through only in one paper. Around 56 candidates failed in all the papers.

In general group, total 672 candidates appeared in the exams of whom 391 were declared passed in five papers, 147 in four papers, 59 in three papers, 17 in two papers and 10 candidates could get through only in one paper.

Around three candidates failed in all the five papers.