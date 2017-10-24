SHIKARPUR - Few armed men barged into primary boys’ school in village Kaller on Monday, and stole three solar plates and three ceiling fans from there. The school is owned by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi [ITA], a non-government organisation.

Zahid Ahmed Bhanbhro, ITA representative at Shikarpur, told this scribe that ITA had been working on education for quite some time, and in this connection the organisation had built many schools in the district.

He added it was a prime responsibility of ITA to provide to its students stationery besides installing solar plates and other solar energy-powered equipments at its schools so that the children could be facilitated in their studies. “But unfortunately, last night an unfortunate incident took place when solar plates and ceiling fans were stolen from our school in Bhanbhro,” he regretted. Marri Police Station SHO Ghulam Abbas Gopang has taken notice of the incident and directed the subordinates to use sniffer dogs in order to follow the footprints of thieves.

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested from village Shah Dino Hajano over suspicion. Strongly condemning the incident, social activists, notables of the city and educationists have demanded the authorities concerned to ensure that the thieves were arrested as early as possible. Further investigations were underway till the filing of this news.