KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Naeem-ul-Haq on Friday claimed that big names will join PTI soon, reported Dunya News.

While talking to the media he said that PTI’s first and foremost responsibility is to reveal the thieves and struggle against corruption is part of PTI’s faith.

He further said that when PTI chief Imran Khan showed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardar his face of corruption, the whole PPP leadership was stunned.

He said that PTI has just arranged a few rallies in Sindh which has created panic in PPP ranks. “PPP workers should mourn their party leaders instead of protesting against Imran Khan,” he said. Earlier, Imran Khan had done a series of rallies post NA-120 by-election defeat in Lahore.

The rallies were organized in Thatta, Hyderabad, Jhelum and Dina. All parties are now gearing up for an election campaign which is less than a year away.