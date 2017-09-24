Kandhkot - Due to lack of burn units, local patients are always referred to the hospitals in big cities of Sindh and Punjab for treatment.

Not only there is shortage of burn units, but medicines for the treatment of patients suffering from burns are also in short supply across Kahmore district, forcing the patients to seek treatment in other cities.

Talking to this scribe, locals, including Kamran, Abdur Rahman , Shahbaz and others complained that despite frequent reminders, nothing had been done to address the issue so far. They lamented that the dearth of burn units forced them to go for a costly treatment in other cities, which they could not afford.

It is worth mentioning here that Kashmore district has a population of more than 1 million people. Locals, including social activists and political leaders have expressed grave concern over the situation. They have also appealed to the chief minister, health minister and other concerned to look into the matter and ensure provision of burn units in the district.