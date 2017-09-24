KARACHI - The law-enforcement agencies arrested 10 suspects, including militant of a banned outfit and a political worker during separate targeted raids in different parts of the city on Saturday.

According to details, Rangers claimed to have arrested at least four more outlaws, including a political party worker during separate raids in various parts of the city.

Atif aka Papita, a suspect, was arrested during a raid conducted in Defence Housing Authority.

Rangers’ spokesperson said that Papita belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), adding that he had been nominated in hoisting party’s flags, extorting money in the name of Fitrana and snatching the hides of sacrificial animals. In another raid conducted in Model Colony, Rangers said they had arrested three suspects.

The accused were later identified as Sajjad alias Babri, Luqman and Fahad. Paramilitary force spokesperson said that arms, ammunitions and narcotics were also recovered from their possession. They were later handed over to the police.

Similarly, the law enforcement agencies said they had apprehended a suspect, belonging to Ansarul Sharia Pakistan (ASP), during a raid they conducted jointly at Kaneez Fatima Housing Society within the limits of Sacchal police station.

Sources said that the law enforcement agencies also recovered a laptop and other stuff from the possession of the accused during the raid.

Sources also claimed that the arrested man was the close aide of Sarosh Siddiqui, the mastermind of an attack on Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

Five operators of illegal

water hydrants held

Separately, Manghopir police arrested five operators and owners of illegal water hydrants in separate raids.

Police said that in the first raid, police apprehended an operator, Tahir Khan and owner Malik Iqbal while police also took a water tanker in its custody.

In another raid, the Force arrested manager of an illegal water hydrant Tufail Ahmed and driver of the water tanker Miandad.

Similarly, in the third raid, police arrested an owner of illegal water hydrant, Ali Badshah, and driver Awal Khan.

Police said that FIRs had been registered against the arrested people.