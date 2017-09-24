MIRPURKHAS - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee on Friday evening postponed the proposed protest and the sit-in on MA Jinnah Road against CMO of Municipal Committee (MC) due to the holy month of Muharram.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon has also reached out to the protestors and assured them that will be transferred.

MQM Rabita committee Member Shabbir Ahmed Kaim Khani, Suhail Mashahdi and Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali discussed the situation with district organiser of the party Mujibul Haq and other members and MCM Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani and decided to postpone the protest campaign keeping in view the holy month of Ramazan. It may be recalled here that there is a row between CMO Shafique Ahmed Shah and MCM Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani over the municipal committee matters, prompting the chairman to admit that he has failed to deliver to his people. He has also accused PPP Senator Hari Ram Kishori Lal of interfering in MCM matters through CMO, while Kishori Lal has rejected all these allegations and termed them false. CMO, on the other hand, has blamed that the chairman and other councilors are involved in corruption.