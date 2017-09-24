KHAIRPUR - A meeting was held here on Saturday to review the security arrangements made for the holy month of Muharram.

The meeting, held at Darbar Hall Police Headquarters, was presided over by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Sukkur Range Sayed Feroze Shah.

SSP Khairpur Ghulam Azafar Mahesar, on the occasion, gave a briefing on the programmes planned for Muharram.

He also told the meeting about sensitive points in the city with the help of Google map. These included imambargahs, mosques, seminaries and several routes.

Later, the DIG, while addressing the meeting, said that there were threats that had necessitated extreme vigilance and combing/search operations at hotels, rest houses, and other public places.

He called upon the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to remain on their toes round the clock to foil any terrorist incident. He, particularly, emphasised heightened vigilance and close coordination between various departments of LEAs in the areas declared most sensitive.

The DIG also called upon the clerics to cooperate with the government by spreading religious harmony.

Later, he visited various imambargahs, including Anjuman-e-Hyderi, Madrresa Sultan-ul-Madaris Khairpur, Imambargah Wado Alam Khairpur and issued directions to the concerned staff for their security.

All SDPOs/SHOs of eight talukas of the district attended the meeting.

Three killed

in road accident

Around three people were killed, while two others were injured when an oil tanker caught fire after collision with a trailer on the National Highway in Naushehro Feroze early Saturday morning.

According to details, a Punjab bound oil tanker collided with a trailer due to high speed on National Highway due to which it caught fire in which three people, including cleaner of the tanker Naveed Ahmed were killed while two others Sageer Ahmed and Samar Abbas were injured. Their bodies were completely gutted.

According to Naushehro Feroze Police traffic on both sides of the National Highway was suspended as the oil tanker caught fire after the accident.

Motorway police reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

According to SP Imran Qureshi, three persons were killed on the spot. Police have shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Naushehro Feroze.

Kidnapper demand ransom

for the release of boy:

According to details, Bilawal Ghauri was kidnapped by unidentified armed persons at gunpoint from mohalla Ghaori of city Ubaro last night.

Later, the kidnappers phoned relatives of the boy and demanded the ransom for his safe release.

Ubaro police, after receiving information, tightened the security and deployed cops on the routes leading to and exiting from the city and started raids on suspected places.

Police also arrested some suspected people for interrogation.