SHIKARPUR - A corpse of an aged unidentified man was found near Marri police picket, in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station, some 12 kilometers from here on Monday. The locals spotted the corpse and informed the police which shifted the body of the deceased to Taluka Headquarters Hospital for the postmortem and identification, but it could not be identified. However, the body was still at the hospital till the filing of this news story.