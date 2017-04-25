KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that most of the big companies in the private sector and leading businessmen showed their agriculture income in their returns, but as a matter of fact they did not pay a single penny to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Presiding over a meeting held here on agriculture income tax, he said that the FBR had sent him a list containing over 500 names of leading businessmen, traders, industrialists and big companies, who though had shown their agriculture income in their tax returns, but did not pay the tax.

He shared the list with Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, who also holds the charge of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), and directed him to issue these notices to these people on the addresses given in the list and collect agriculture income tax from them.

Murad also directed the chief secretary/SMBR to prepare draft of the agriculture tax reform bill so that it could be passed from the assembly.

The Sindh government has exempted agriculture income up to Rs500,000 from taxation, and for an income above Rs500,000 there are different tax slabs.

Murad for proper

water distribution

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the irrigation department to conduct a thorough inquiry into illegal water outlets taken out of the Nara Canal and manage proper water distribution.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on water shortages, particularly on Nara Canal system, here at the CM House on Monday.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Mir Munnawar Talpur, Nawab Yousuf Talpur, Provincial Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Imdad Pitafi, MPAs Ali Mardan Shah, Mir Hayat Talpur, Secretary Irrigation Syed Jamal Shah and others.

MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpur pointed out that there were some illegal water courses set up on Jamrao Canal, which the chief minister said were not acceptable at all.

He directed the irrigation secretary to conduct a thorough inquiry and report to him if any illegal watercourse was detected.

Irrigation Secretary Syed Jama Shah said that the Nara Canal System could be divided into two sections: the Upper Nara, which is located between Sukkur Barrage and Jamrao weir and is 115 miles long, and Lower Nara that is below Jamrao Weir and is 105 miles long.

“The total length of Nara Canal comes to 220 miles, with a designed capacity of 13602 cusecs,” he informed. He further said that there were six other canals in the Nara Canal system such as Upper Nara, Lower Nara, Jamrao Canal, Twin Jamrao Canal, Mithrao Canal and Khirpro Canal.

It may be noted here that the Nara Canal system matured with the commissioning of Sukkur Barrage in 1932, regulating the flow of Indus River and supply channels through the bed of Upper Nara.

“This enabled perennial irrigation of dry crops, cotton and wheat over a big chunk of the land covered by the canal,” he added.

“Before the construction of Sukkur Barrage the Nara Canal was an inundation channel, which followed the course of old Hakro River that ceased to flow in the 19th century,” he explained.

The secretary said that the Nara Canal Area Water Board had taken sincere steps for equitable distribution of water which included recording tail-gauges of each canal twice a day, and the executive engineers had also been instructed to keep an eye on the direct outlets.

“Rotation programme has also been launched to provide water to the entire system,” he told the meeting. The chief minister directed the secretary irrigation to ensure sagacious water distribution so that the growers of entire Nara Canal system could get water.