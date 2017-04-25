MIRPURKHAS - A wanted ‘outlaw’ was killed in an encounter with Digri police while his two accomplices managed to flee from the spot, police claimed on Monday.

However, police said it did recover illegal arms from the site of the encounter.

Digri police said that on secret information, a police party went to village Dittal Leghari where outlaws opened fire at them from their hiding, and in retaliation, a dacoit, a proclaimed offender (PO), Ghulam Haider Marri was seriously injured.

He was rushed to taluka hospital Digri where after some time he died.

Police recovered from his possession an unlicenced pistol and four rounds.

His two accomplices’ Sikandar Shareef and Allahdad Thaheem managed to escape from the spot.

Police told media that the slain criminal was wanted in various heinous cases to the police.

Digri police were searching for the accomplices till the filling of this story.

Newly born recovered

from agriculture field

Digri police on Monday recovered a newly born baby from an agriculture field near Digri Sugar Mills.

Reports say that after receiving information regarding presence of a dead body of a baby, Digri police went to the site near Digri Sugar Mills where they found the body of a newly born.

Later police handed over the body to Edhi Centre for burial.

Meanwhile Digri police on Monday registered a case against three persons for creating hurdles in the working of HESCO team and using abusive languages. On the complaint of Muhammad Irfan Nizamani, a case was registered under section 353, 509(ii), 337A1, 337 F1 and 34 PPC against the accused Aijaz aka Janjo Rabar, Saleem Rabar and Mumtaz Rabar. The complainant had alleged that these persons had created hurdles in the working of a Hesco team and issued members of the team threats of dire consequences besides shouting abuses at them.