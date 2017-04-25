KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Excise Department is considering for transfer of ownership of any vehicle that the transferee and transferor should appear before the Motor Registration Authority (MRA) for signing the transfer deed of the vehicle along with the original relevant file in order to maintain transparency in the registration and avoid any unpleasant situation. This he said while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday, said a statement. Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting. He said that SOPs was being prepared for finalizing to hire consulting services to scan data and the facility for new registration of commercial and non- commercial vehicles and duplicate number plates might be provided at regional level to facilitate the owners of the vehicles. Provision of facility for registration of auctioned vehicles at the regional headquarters is also underway, he added. Chawla directed the officers to facilitate the people and maintain transparency at all levels and if anyone was found guilty in any kind of maladministration and malfunctioning he would take severe action against him.