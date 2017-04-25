KARACHI - Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Nasir Abbas said on Monday that for making the Authority financially stable all the officers would have to make sincere efforts. While presiding over a meeting here at the civic center, he said that all employees should perform their duties with devotion. “List must be prepared of the staff, who have been serving since 2002 and submit it within seven days,” he ordered.

Syed Nasir Abbas said that computerised system would be introduced in the land department for the protection of record. “With the computerized record system, it would be easy for us to detect illegal occupation, evict the occupier from the property and hand over it to the real owner,” he said.

Abbas further said that entry of irrelevant people in the record room should be banned. “Only those concerned should be allowed to enter,” he directed. On that occasion, Additional Director Saleem Ahmed Zahid assured that computerized system would be introduced in the land department.

Director General KDA was briefed by Engineering, IT, Public Housing, Finance& Accounts, Recovery, Health and Security departments.

The meeting was attended by Secretary KDA Toufeeq Ahmed Soomro, Director Finance and Accounts Shamsher Ahmed Khan, Director Recovery Fuzail Bukhari, Director Traffic Engineer Bureau Qazi Abdul Qadir, Director Information Technology Kamal Ahmed and other officers.