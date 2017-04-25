KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Monday claimed to have apprehended eight outlaws, including hardcore militants of a banned outfit.

The suspected criminals were arrested during raids and operations in various parts of the metropolis.

They were accused of being involved in various crimes and incidents of terrorism, including target killings, wall chalking, extortion, robberies, committing acts of terror and facilitating terrorism.

According to Rangers Spokesperson, Saeedul Hassan aka China and Syed Omar Aijaz alias Omar, Saleem aka Chosni, Furqan aka Shooter, Abu Bakar, Ibrahim aka Hyderi, Sikandar and Asif Pathan were arrested during separate targeted raids.

Saeedul Hassan and Syed Omar Aijaz were arrested from Jackson and Civil Line. Rangers’ spokesperson claimed that they were affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), and were involved in attacks on police and Rangers check posts in Nazimabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. When contacted to ascertain the authenticity of claim of the arrest of Aijaz by Rangers and CTD, CTD In-charge Mashwani said that the accused was arrested as a result of a joint venture by Rangers and CTD.

However, Rangers spokesperson said that the arrest was made on a tip-off.

The accused, Saleem aka Chosni, was affiliated with the militant wing of a political party and was involved in various incidents of extortion and wall chalking. Furqan and Abu Bakar were arrested from Nazimabad and Pak Colony and were involved in target killings and incidents of extortion.

Ibrahim and Sikandar were involved in motorcycles’ lifting and cell phone snatching and were arrested from Nazimabad while Asif Pathan was arrested from Lyari and was involved in various cases of crime. The Rangers spokesperson said that arms and ammunitions were also recovered from their possession.

GOVERNOR visits CPLC’s

Central Reporting Cell

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Monday visited the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) – Central Reporting Cell at Governor’s House to witness its working and utility. The governor was briefed by the CPLC chief Zubair Habib about its inception, the extensive use of upgraded software and services CPLC is providing to the citizens round the clock. He was also briefed about different projects of CPLC running across Sindh and in downtrodden areas of Karachi. Impressed by the services rendered by CPLC, the governor said the committee had helped the law enforcing agencies apprehend the wanted criminals more effectively.

He also showed keen interest in neighborhood care project, ‘Shanakth’ and welfare schools being run by CPLC.

Zubair was also taken to the Police Complaint Cell at CRC, Complaint Handling Department, IT Cell, Sketching Unit and Call Centre where he was briefed that CPLC call center handled emergency calls, enquiries and problem solving cases of the citizens, and was accessible all over Pakistan.

Chief CPLC Sindh Zubair Habib thanked Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair for visiting CPLC’s Central Reporting Cell. The governor also appreciated CPLC’s efforts for simplifying its procedure and extending its reach to the citizens. He said he was very much pleased with the CPLC’s capacity to combat crimes in the province.

The visit ended on a good note and a firm commitment to work closely for the betterment of masses.