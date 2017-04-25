Kandhkot - Owing to acute shortage of space in most of private schools and colleges, students are deprived not only of extra-curricular activities like games, dramas, seminars etc but also quality education.

Another issue with respect to education is that teachers at various private schools are underpaid despite the fact that they are competent and highly qualified and teach with sincerity and devotion.

But private school owners despite charging heavy fees from the students do not pay these teachers as per their qualifications and performance.

So much so their salaries are lower than labourers.

Due to little space, there is almost no tree at the premises of most of these schools and students are forced to receive education in congested atmosphere.

Moreover, there are no emergency gates at the time of any emergency.

Parents are found complaining that although they are satisfied with the level of education in these schools, they are not satisfied with the facilities available there at all.

It is also reported that over 50 to 60 students are accommodated in a single class at primary and middle levels, thus affecting their studies and overburdening the teachers as well.