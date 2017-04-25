Karachi - Sindh Assembly on Monday witnessed lack of interest on the part of lawmakers and secretaries of provincial government departments in a debate on the six-month expenditures by the government under the budget 2016-17.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MPA Kamran Akhter pointed out quorum in the assembly twice, forcing the PPP lawmakers came running from the cafeteria adjacent to the assembly building to complete the quorum.

When the quorum was pointed out for the second time, only three ministers and less than 20 treasury lawmakers were present in the House.

The lack of interest in the debate was not only evident from the faces of ruling party’s members, who had to bear the criticism over their government’s performance, but even the opposition lawmakers showed less interest in the issue of public interest. The chief minister did not attend Monday’s assembly proceedings while opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan did come, but only for around 15 minutes.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani also expressed his annoyance over the situation and seconded Minister for Health Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, who had said that everyone had left the House after speaking on the issue on his turn.

Speaking on the budget expenditures of the government during the first two quarters of the fiscal year 2016-17, PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that she had thought that old chief minister had returned to the assembly as no one was listening to him, but now she had realised that even the chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, was not listened to.

She said it was a routine of the government to spend maximum budget in the last two months of the fiscal year and this haste in spending caused massive corruption.

“Karachiites are witnessing similar situation as uplift schemes being carried out in haste have led to a storm of dust in Karachi and affected the daily routine badly,” she said, adding that the situation could have been better if the government had initiated these schemes ahead of time.

She pointed out the situation was even worse in other parts of the province where apparently no development work was being carried out, and even where work was in progress, it was being done by setting percentages with the contractors.

“PPP is raising hue and cry over injustices of the federal government with the province, but it is silent over its injustices with the people of its province,” she lamented. MQM Lawmaker Zafar Kamali asked as to why new budget brought new vehicles for the treasury lawmakers and miseries for people of the province. He said that miseries of people had increased during the last five years of PPP’s provincial government. “No progress has been made in health, education and other sectors of the province,” he said.

He pointed out that billions of rupees were spent on improving infrastructure of Mirpurkhas, but that, too, was only on papers. “The story on ground shows a different picture,” he added.

“The government is neither giving funds to us nor is it carrying out any development on its own,” he said, adding that situation in Sindh was deteriorating day by day and the upcoming budget would also not bring any relief for the masses as the government was not ready to pay heed to the issues of masses.

PTI Lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman, while commenting on the budget spending, said that tax collection for the first six months was not up to the mark and only 30 percent of the tax target had been achieved in six months.

He said that despite being an agricultural country, agriculture tax constituted only 0.4 percent of the total tax collection in the province. “Reforms should be brought in to increase this tax,” he demanded.

Commenting on the education department, he said that 4000 posts were vacant in the department, 2000 schools were closed across the province while 838 schools are without electricity due to non-payment of bills.

“Situation in the education sector of the province is miserable,” he said, adding that there were over 3000 schools housed in 680 buildings in Karachi.

He further said that only Rs21 billion of the health department budget was spent in six months, which was very low and the auditor general of Pakistan had also found a discrepancy of Rs9.27 billion in the health department.

“There is a shortage of doctors, equipment and medicines in government hospitals and even the Chandka Medical College in PPP’s stronghold Larkana lacks these facilities,” PTI lawmaker added.

Speaking on local government department’s spending, he said the provincial government blamed federal government for water shortage and electricity loadshedding at its water pumping stations, but unfortunately, the provincial government had not spent even a single penny on the upgradation of Dhabeji pumping station.

The discussion on budget spending was later carried for another day even after completion of five days after the House unanimously passed a motion.

The House later also unanimously passed a resolution, applauding former Pakistan cricket team captain and cricketer Younis Khan for achieving 10,000 runs landmark in test cricket.

Speaking on the resolution, PPP Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that he was proud that Younis Khan had achieved this milestone and made the entire country proud.

He further asked the test player to take back his decision to retire from cricket and continue to serve the country.

Khuhro also used the occasion to taunt the PTI lawmakers, and said Younis was not like the other Khan who was neither a good all rounder nor a good fast bowler.

MQM lawmaker Heer Soho lamented what she called FAFEN’s inaccurate reporting of the provincial assembly proceedings.

The deputy speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza also seconded her.

The House was later adjourned for Tuesday.