KARACHI - Four Rangers troops and two civilians were wounded in a hand grenade attack during a rangers’ raid here while the Rangers later claimed to have killed a suspected terrorist and arrested another during a search operation.

According to police, a Rangers contingent came under attack when they raided a residential building near Radio Pakistan building within the premises of Preedy police station.

Police said that the raid was conducted on intelligence-based information about the presence of a wanted suspect in the building along with his family or comrades. During the raid, the culprits opened fire at the Rangers from rooftop of the building and also threw two hand grenades, injuring the four rangers troops including Salman, 30, Inamullah, 28, Waheed, 25, ASif, 40, shopkeeper Faisal and child Kabeer, 12.

Rangers and police shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

Later, a heavy contingent of rangers and police reached the site, cordoned off the surrounding streets of the area, and conducted search operation.

Sources claimed that the rangers and police apprehended six suspects during the operation. “Rangers also reached the building after massive resistance by culprits and conducted a search operation in the building.

The rangers spokesperson claimed that during the operation a terrorist has killed during exchange of fire between rangers and terrorists in the building while another terrorist was arrested.

Rangers and police did not disclosed the actual strength of terrorists present in the building while rangers officials said that before the completion of the search operation they could not say about the total strength of terrorists. However, the operation was continued till filling this news item.

On the other side, locals of the area claimed that they heard six blasts during the rangers search operation. Sources said that rangers raided the building to arrest a key militant of banned outfit, who had been living in a building along with his comrades for last three months.

Dahar FOR Action against

lecturers for violating rules

Sindh Minister for Education and literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has ordered to take action against seven lecturers belonging to district Rani Pur, who were performing duties in private educational institutions during office hours.

Action has been taken against Ashfaque Memon Lecturer English, BarKat Ali Rajpur Botany, Ghulam Muhammad Malah Botany, Muhammad Nazeer Solangi Mathematics, Faheem Ahmed Memon Physics, Ghulam Ali Jamro Physics and Ghulam Ullah Solangi zoology and their promotion has been stopped for next five years.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has directed Director General Private Institutions to write a warning letter to the private educational institutions not to allow public sector teachers to teach in their institutions because it was a violation of code of conduct.

He further directed him to form monitoring teams to pay surprise visits to the institutions and check the bio data of the teachers, performing duties there.

He said that if anyone was found guilty of violating the rules, he would be taken to task.