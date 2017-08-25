SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two persons who had allegedly attacked a police picket on Wednesday. Police also said it had seized sophisticated weapons from them besides torching their hideouts in the katcha area of Garhi Tegho, of Khanpur tehsil, in the limits of Naparkot Police Station.

A special police party raided villages Hazaroo-Jo-Goth, Dhak Band and Choie Shaakh, had an encounter and arrested two criminals, who had been nominated in case of an attack on police picket. Names of those arrested, however, have been kept secret.

It is worth mentioning here that a dozen armed assailants had attacked the police picket on Wednesday and killed Abdul Waheed, a cook in police department, and injured the other Gul Bahar Brohi. In this regard, an FIR [44/2017] had been registered under section 353-324-302 and 6/7 ATA against 12 criminals on behalf of the state. Further raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining attackers on police picket.