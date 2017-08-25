KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said he was surprised by Solid Waste Management Board’s awarding of offal removal contract on Eidul Azha for only two districts of Karachi, although they get whole of the budget then why the remaining city and the province being neglected with regard to cleanliness and lifting of offal of sacrificial animals.

Chairing a meeting in his office regarding arrangements made by city’s municipal bodies for lifting and disposal of offal on coming Eid, he said despite this we have completed all arrangements with the cooperation and coordination of district administrations and will make all efforts to dispose of all offal during Eid days without delay.

The meeting was attended by the Municipal Commissioner Nawaz Nasim, chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, chairman of DMC Korangi Nayyar Raza, chairman of DMC East Moeed Anwer, Administrator DMC West Ghulam Farid, former town nazim Izhar Ahmed Khan, City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Financial advisor Rehan Khan, Municipal Commissioner South Afaq Saeed, Director General Works Shahab Anwer, Sr. Director municipal services Masood Alam and other officers.

The mayor said this year 10 to 15 percent increase in sacrifice of animals is expected, last year around 1.7 million animals were sacrificed in the city therefore we have made arrangements to dispose of around 2 million offal on this Eid.

He said offal collection points were made at the district level from where these will be lifted and carried to the dumping point’s the trenches for their burial on scientific method.

The mayor said more labour and machinery will be hired for this operation and KMC will work wherever its services will be required.

He also requested the cantonment board and SITE limited to see to their areas and manage all such work on Eid. Citizens of Karachi have given us their votes and it was our duty to be on ground.

Wasim said any complaints regarding offal removal and disposal during Eid days could be lodged on the KMC Complaints Centre 1339.