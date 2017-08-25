KARACHI - Chief of Khaksar Tehrik Dr Sabiha Al-Mashriqi has said that the present-day political parties have no ideology since their struggle is only for their vested interests.

“Allama Mashriqi wanted to see a strong and developed Pakistan,” she said, and added, “He had a vision of unity among humans, and had always dreamt to crush all communal sentiments and religious prejudices, but the vested political interests came in his way.” Talking to The Nation on telephone, Khaksar Tehrik chief paid rich tributes to Allama Innayatullah Khan Al-Mshriqi, the founding leader of Khaksar Tehrik that had begun in the sub-continent in 20th century.

Sabiha further said that history was witness to the devastating consequences of leaders’ advertently or inadvertently allowing a nation to fall prey to division, instead of cementing its various factions. “It is unfortunate that people in Pakistan and India have not learnt from the past,” she said, and added that both sides were busy spreading hatred against each other. Khaksar Tehrik chief opined that 70 years after independence, the ideology behind the creation of Pakistan had waned. “Instead political parties are neglecting people’s issues, and in some cases have become security threats,” she observed.

She recalled that Allama Mashriqi had repeatedly reminded Muslims and Hindu leaders of unity. “It was ultimately in 1947 that the Indian sub-continent was divided into three parts: India, East Pakistan and West Pakistan. This division resulted in one of the bloodiest massacres the two nations have ever seen. Muslims and non-Muslims slit each others’ throats with anger and hate. The streets of many cities in India were filled with the blood of innocent people. Millions of loved ones were separated from one another. With partition, two communities –Muslims and Hindus - that had lived together for hundreds of years were divided. As a result, a foundation of hatred was laid in the region, a foundation whose consequences we can feel even today,” she regretted.

Sabiha emphasised creation of the society based on Mashraqi’s philosophy and wisdom, in which identities of various ethnic, religious and cultural groups were acknowledged and respected. “We must seek inspiration from his teachings and create an atmosphere where we can live in peace. This is the only true solution to the tribulations that mankind faces today,” she suggested.

Sabiha said Khaksar Tehrik had the capacity to unite all sections of the society and Mashriqi had realised that the path to freedom and prosperity of masses lay in unity and opposing communalism. “Mashraqi had preached the creation of a non-communal social order,” she told The Nation.

Allama Mashraqi was a prominent 20th century leader of the sub-continent, who had foreseen the state of affairs in a divided British India, and thus rejected the notion of communalism and partition from the very beginning.

“He had predicted that hundreds and thousands would be slaughtered and this will not be an end, but in future fear will rule on both sides,” she explained.

Khaksar leader disclosed that Allama Mashriqi was a different visionary leader. “He was a renowned scholar who came from an eminent family. Mashraqi was a firm believer in brotherhood and the unity of mankind, regardless of religion, class, colour, or creed. Later Mashraqi founded his Khaksar Tehreek (Movement) in 1930 on such principles, which popularized the movement among millions of masses,” she reminisced.

“Khaksar Tehreek would hold different programmes, conferences, seminars and rallies country-wide from tomorrow to pay rich tributes to the scholar and mathematician, and an unsung hero. Allama Innayatullah Khan Al-Mashriqi was born on August 25, 1888 and died in Mayo hospital Lahore August 27th, 1963.

Allama Mashriqi was acclaimed mathematician from Christ's College, Cambridge University, England (1907-1912) and earned four Trophies with distinction in five years (at Cambridge University from 1907-1912) in Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Mechanical Sciences, and Oriental languages ; tittles was awarded at Cambridge University, a Wrangler, Foundation Scholar, and Bachelor Scholar; Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (F.R.S.A) (1923), Fellow Geographical Society (F.G.S) (Paris, France), Fellow of Society of Arts (F.S.A) (Paris, France).

In 1924, at the age of 36 years, Allama Mashriqi wrote Tazkirah, a commentary on the Qur'an in the light of science. It was nominated for the Nobel Prize in 1925, subject to the condition that it was translated into one of the European languages, while Allama Innayatullah Khan Al-Mashriqi declined the suggestion of translation.