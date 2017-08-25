KARACHI - The Sindh government on Thursday brought back Mushtaq Maher as the Karachi police chief, a little over a month after having replaced him with Ghulam Qadir Thebo.

On July 17, the government shuffled the top brass of the police department, posting out Maher from the position of Additional Inspector General Karachi and making him the Additional IG Traffic. In his place, the government had posted Thebo.

A notification issued on Thursday stated that Thebo will be the Additional IG Traffic whereas Maher, who was presently serving as the Additional IG Traffic, will be back in his position as the Karachi police chief.

Sources said the decision was based on a mutual understanding between the Sindh IG and home department as the crime rate of the metropolis had come down substantially during Maher’s earlier tenure as the city’s police chief.

When Maher was first shuffled out last month, sources had claimed the decision was a result of the ongoing tussle between the Sindh police chief and the provincial government.