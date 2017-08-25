KARACHI - Nine suspects were taken into custody late Wednesday night during various search operations carried out in different areas of the metropolis.

According to details, four drug-sellers were detained during an operation conducted late last night in the Pirabad locale of Orangi Town, Superintendent of Police (SP)-Orangi said, adding that contraband was also recovered from the arrestees.

Three suspects were arrested during a raid at the Bakra Piri in Malir last night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-Malir noted.

The police officer mentioned that weapons and contraband were recovered from the detainees.

Two more suspects were taken into custody during a search operation in New Karachi, SP-New Karachi stated, adding that weapons, mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrestees.

Citizens caught hold of two alleged dacoits near 2-Minute Chowrangi in the city’s North Karachi locale, the area’s SP said.

Once the police had arrived, people handed over the maltreated dacoits to them. Security officials added that weapons, mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

One person was injured in a random firing incident in the Zamanabad locale of the city’s Landhi area, rescue sources said. Rescue officials added that the wounded person was subsequently shifted to a local hospital.