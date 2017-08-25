KARACHI - Sindh police on Thursday launched another helpline 9110 to facilitate the citizens at Central Police Office. Inspector general police (IGP) Aallah Dino Khawaja inaugurated the public complaint helpline.

IGP AD Khawaja along with Additional IG special branch Dr Waliullah Dal and other senior police officers said that the helpline initiates an integrated system at the law enforcement agency for speedy addressing of public complaints.

Police chief informed that all calls made to 9110 will be recorded and monitored by a team while he himself will look into the serious cases that are reported on it. He said that this system is interlinked with all divisions of the police across the province and aimed to serve public.

He said that people would also be able to lodge complaints against police officers if anyone refuses to register valid FIRs, investigate the cases properly, demand bribe, and keep anyone in illegal custody or other wrongdoings.

He clarified that the police helpline 15 will still be working and the public should dial it in case of any emergency. “It is necessary that people belonging to all walks to life should contribute individually as well as collectively against crimes,” the police chief commented.

IG Sindh told media men that police department was working on a project to install 10,000 CCTVs across the metropolis in a bid to curb the street crimes. The cameras, will be installed at different points in the city. The police also identified the areas with the help of reports lodged with the CPLC and police stations where street crimes are high.

Terming street crime a serious challenge, he said that ordinary measures would not suffice to end it and a comprehensive strategy is required to tackle it, he added, stressing on judicial reforms and improved infrastructure in the city.

He said that police within its available resources was making all efforts to tackle street crimes which has become a nightmare for almost all people in the city. He told that recently a special task force was also established which will patrol the roads and streets and take immediate action against criminals as and when reported.