HYDERABAD - The speakers, at a seminar on Thursday, emphasized the importance to protect female students from harassment and called for creating broader space and fair treatment of women by men in society especially at workplaces including universities.

The speakers encouraged female students to move ahead freely with their academic activities without any fear on Sindh University campus, proposing varsity administration to immediately setup anti-harassment cells in every academic department. They said this while addressing seminar titled “Women Protection: Social and Legal Aspects” organised by University of Sindh, Jamshoro.