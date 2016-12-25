KARACHI - The 141st birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be celebrated with national zeal throughout port city on Sunday (today).

Special programmes have been planned across the city to shed light on Quaid’s struggle for creation of Pakistan and highlight his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline. Public and private organisations and educational institutions would hold functions to project different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam. It would be a public holiday and national flag would be hoisted atop all public and private buildings. Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. The change of guard ceremony would also be held in the city today. A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Moula Bakhsh Chandio said, “We should seek guidance from the life and upright character of our founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and transform Pakistan into a welfare state. For achieving the objectives, the nation has to struggle collectively against extremism, intolerance, sectarianism and all kinds of prejudices.”

He said the nation was celebrating the birthday of the Quaid, who positioned himself as a beacon of light by waging a long struggle in the freedom movement. Chandio said that Quaid-e-Azam had taught his followers democratic norms. He waged an untiring struggle within the confines of law and constitution.