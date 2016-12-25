Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

The Chief Minister laid floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha. Other cabinet members also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Later talking to media, the Sindh Chief Minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah gave us a clear path and principals and by following these we can make our country developed and prosperous.

He said that we must remain united and work together for our homeland.