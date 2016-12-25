KARACHI - President Mamnoon Hussain has said the Green Line bus project will provide the latest public transport facility to people of Karachi.

He stated this during a presentation at Governor’s House here on Saturday on the project being implemented in the metropolis by the federal government.

The president pointed out that after its success in Lahore, Islamabad and Multan, the Metro-Green Line had now reached Karachi with the cooperation of the federal government. He said that Karachiites would benefit from this project as far as modern travel facilities were concerned.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Principal Secretary to Governor Saleh Farooqui were also present at the briefing.

The president said that with the initiation of Green Line Bus project some 400,000 people in the city would benefit daily. It would help resolve transport problems of this mega city, he said. He termed the project a beautiful gift for Karachi from the federal government.

He pointed out that adequate means of transport for a big city like Karachi had always been absent. He expressed the hope that Green Line bus scheme would help solve transport problems within the city and people would get better and inexpensive travel facility.

The president pointed out that this project spoke volumes about federal government's desire to provide latest facilities to people without any distinction. He said that people of Islamabad and Lahore considered Metro Bus as a blessing.

Mamnoon said that Karachi was the economic and commercial hub of the country. He said that establishment of desalination plants in Karachi was also under consideration to cater to water needs of the residents.

He expressed his satisfaction at the fact that special attention was being paid to preservation of national heritage sites falling on the route of the Green Line bus. He directed the officials to complete the project as soon as possible. He also asked the Sindh chief minister to personally monitor the project.

Later, talking to the media, the president said the Green Line project would be completed by the end of 2017.

Replying to a question, he said this project would resolve transport-related issues and improve people’s standards of living.