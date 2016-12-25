KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Shahjahan Baloch was released from Central Jail on Saturday.

PPP MPAs Sania Naz and Javed Nagori and other party leaders welcomed Baloch on his release.

Baloch has been in jail for more than two years. He was facing 30 cases. He was taken to his residence in Lyari in a rally.

Addressing the party activists after his release, Baloch said that he was happy on his release. He said that he fought every case against him in the courts. He said that PPP’s provincial government was taking steps for the betterment of Lyari and it was a fort of Bhutto and would remain a fort of Bhutto loyalists.

He said that PPP activists would work with the provincial government to develop Lyari. He said that resolving people’s issues was his priority.

PPP Karachi General Secretary Saeed Ghani visited the residence of Baloch and praised him for his struggle for the party and people of Lyari. He said that Baloch was implicated in various cases.