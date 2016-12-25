Karachi - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday rejected the reports that former president and incumbent PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari planned to return to Dubai within a week.

Zardari returned home on Friday to end his self-imposed exile of 18 months.

In a statement issued by Bilawal House, PPP spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said there was no truth in reports appearing in a section of the media that Zardari would return to Dubai on December 30.

Commenting on the media reports, Senator Babar said that Zardari had no plans to travel abroad and media reports in this regard were nothing more than speculation.

It is pertinent to mention here that reports started appearing in a section of the media about the return of the PPP co-chairman to Dubai after the Rangers raided the offices of a money transfer company, which was being linked to a close associate of the former president, soon after he landed in Karachi on December 23.

The former president did not mention the raids in his speech at the Karachi airport. However, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Moula Bakhsh Chandio said these raids were an attempt to spoil relations among various institutions. He said the Rangers should have informed the provincial government before carrying out high-profile raids.