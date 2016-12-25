KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurram Sher Zaman has said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have always neglected the people of Sindh and pursued the policy of personal interest.

He said that both parties failed to make any laws for the betterment of the province and provide basic facilities to people of Sindh.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Insaf House on Saturday. PTI leaders Sardar Abdul Aziz, Malik Shahzad Awan, Dawa Khan Sabir, Raja Azhar Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Criticising the PPP and the MQM, he held both parties responsible for the prevailing situation in Karachi. He said that people had been deprived of basic facilities such as drinking water.

He said that garbage dumps could be seen at every nook and corner of the city. He said the PTI would resolve all these issues if given a chance to rule the city.

Paying tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan, he said that implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and support to the political stakeholders was the only way to eliminate terrorism from the country. He said the PTI believed in supremacy of the judiciary and expressed the hope that the court would disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his corruption.

Sharing details about PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Karachi visit, he said that Khan would visit Karachi to gift Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital to the city. He said the PTI chairman would visit IBA, inaugurate a party office and address a public gathering in Lyari during his two-day visit.