KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Saturday that his party never supported the sit-in politics.

Talking to the media after addressing a workers convention at the residence of PML-Q Sindh President Asad Junejo, he said that his party would win the general election of 2018. He said that reforms before the next general election were need of the hour or else it would put a question mark on its transparency.

Hussain said that his party was contacting other political forces of the country in line with its manifesto. “PML-Q believes in empowering women that is why we have given a considerable space to women,” he said. He said that PML-N had remained victorious in the local council elections, but the PML-Q still enjoyed the second position in Punjab.

He said that his party was being organised across the country and soon it would hold a massive public gathering in Sindh. He said that people were doing politics in Pakistan to make money. He said the PML-Q believed in the power of ballot and would bring about change in the system after achieving victory in next general election. “I have an injection that will bring back all Muslim League members to the PML-Q,” he said.

The PML-Q president said that PPP’s four demands were not new. Other parties had made same demands in the past. Currently, the opposition seems divided. It is need of the hour that all opposition forces get united. “I am writing a book in which former Prime Minister Mohammad Khan Junejo will be my favourite,” he told the media.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-Q president is on a two-day visit to Karachi. He is scheduled to visit Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and address a public gathering in Mangopir on Sunday.